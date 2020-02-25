Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Director Mayank Mulraj Ashar Acquires 2,000 Shares

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Director Mayank Mulraj Ashar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.83 per share, with a total value of C$27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$829,800.

Shares of TECK.A traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.94. 8,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.79. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$17.90 and a 12 month high of C$34.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

