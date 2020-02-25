Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta Buys 10,000 Shares

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$411,594.

Shares of TECK.A stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market cap of $132.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$17.90 and a one year high of C$34.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

