Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2,568.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

