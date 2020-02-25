TenX Price Hits $0.0525 on Top Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. TenX has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. In the last week, TenX has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,780,345 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, COSS, Coinrail, BigONE, Cryptopia, Liqui, Neraex, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Livecoin, BitBay, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.