TERA (TERA) Price Down 4.1% This Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $514,170.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TERA has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.