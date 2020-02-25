Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Textron worth $51,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

