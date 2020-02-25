THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $9,640.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

