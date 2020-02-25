Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $323.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.