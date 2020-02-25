THORChain (RUNE) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 7% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $775,075.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,357,277 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

