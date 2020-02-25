Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,067.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $44,545.00 and approximately $55,067.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00744630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.