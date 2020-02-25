ThoreNext (THX) Price Reaches $6.56

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $141.96 million and approximately $199,896.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00071401 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

