Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.52 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

