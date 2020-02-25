Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report $338.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.60 million and the lowest is $332.97 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $214.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Tivity Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

