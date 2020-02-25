TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

BLD traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,613. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $125.66.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.