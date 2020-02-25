Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.36. 294,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,190. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.41 and a 1 year high of C$22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.81.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

