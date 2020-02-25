Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 198,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.