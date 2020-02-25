Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has been given a C$20.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.43.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.02. 811,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,865. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$36,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,625,237 shares in the company, valued at C$153,827,931.19. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,723.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

