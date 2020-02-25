TransferCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $218.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $52,459.00 and $218.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,282,032 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.