Tratin (TRAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.48 Million

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Tratin has a market cap of $36.48 million and $24.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tratin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tratin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tratin

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

