Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

TRV traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.79. 1,930,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

