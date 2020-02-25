Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Cormark

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.29.

TSE:TV traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.15. 2,004,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

