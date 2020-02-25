Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,329 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,587 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 3,753,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

