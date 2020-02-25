Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

