Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,648 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,244. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

