Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

SYK stock traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.