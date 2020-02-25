Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 70.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 54.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

