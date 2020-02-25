Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hercules Capital worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 1,526,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

