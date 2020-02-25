Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.25. 266,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,521. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,935,775 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

