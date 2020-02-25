Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,828,000 after acquiring an additional 470,047 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 328,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 1,262,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $323,801.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 816,266 shares of company stock worth $15,873,275. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

