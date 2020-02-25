Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,323. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

