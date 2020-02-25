Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 280,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 142,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 223,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,699,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

