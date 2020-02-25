Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 84,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 1,456,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,826. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.