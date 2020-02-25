Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 470,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,490. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

