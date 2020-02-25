Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,472. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $182.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

