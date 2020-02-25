Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 265,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,206. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

