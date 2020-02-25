Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 578.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,788,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. 1,405,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,822. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.