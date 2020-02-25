Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,041 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of TPI Composites worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $11,102,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 579,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.64 million, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.