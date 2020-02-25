Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

CMG traded down $28.99 on Tuesday, hitting $856.01. 711,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,614. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $594.15 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $881.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $828.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,068 shares of company stock worth $71,674,801. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

