Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,741 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cree worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,848 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,049. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.