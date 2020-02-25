Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 1,455,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.