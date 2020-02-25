Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after acquiring an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,816. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.