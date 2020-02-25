Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avangrid worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 719,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

