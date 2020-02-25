Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,513 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

GIS stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,932,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.