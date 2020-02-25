Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 164,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $101.67 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

