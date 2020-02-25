Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,982 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,132,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,410. The stock has a market cap of $560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.70 and its 200 day moving average is $196.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.