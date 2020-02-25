Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,432. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

