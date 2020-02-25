Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,091. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.