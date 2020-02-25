Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

