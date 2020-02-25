Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

