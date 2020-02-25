Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Itron worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

